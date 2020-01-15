Is there anything worse than watching the battery icon on your favorite smart device hit 1%? The sad truth is that our phones, tablets, and computers are pretty useless without the power to keep them running. On this week's Wednesday roundup, we're featuring deals on portable batteries and wall chargers that will ensure your devices stay juiced up, no matter where your day takes you.

Anker PowerPort III Nano: $15.99 ($4 off)

Anker PowerPort III Nano — $15.99, $4 off (Amazon)

This bite-sized charger by Anker pushes 18W of power via a package no larger than a measly 5W iPhone charger. The integrated USB-C port ensures fast, efficient power delivery, plus Anker's universal PowerIQ 3.0 technology promises the charger will work with most USB-C devices. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you click the on-screen 20%-off coupon before adding the Anker PowerPort III Nano to your cart.

AmazonBasics 30W USB-C charger: $10.57 ($4.83 off)

AmazonBasics 30W USB-C charger — $10.57, $4.83 off (Amazon)

If 18W isn't enough power for your needs, this AmazonBasics USB-C charger is packing more juice for an even better price. Pushing 30W, this device can power up USB-C mobile handsets, some laptops, and even a Nintendo Switch. The price on this charger has fluctuated quite a bit since November 2019, so it may drop further, but there's no way to be certain.

Tile Sticker 2-pack ($29.99) and 4-pack ($49.99): $10 off

Tile Sticker 2-pack ($29.99) and 4-pack ($49.99) — $10 off (Tile)

Okay, these aren't chargers, but they can help you keep track of virtually any item you own: keys, remote control, family computer, etc. These stickers are waterproof, have a 150 ft range, and include a built-in 3-year battery. Right now, you can pick up a 2-pack for $29.99 ($10 off) or a 4-pack for $49.99 ($10 off).

Exclusive: Mophie Powerstation Plus XL 12,000mAh Powerbank with built-in USB-C: $29.99 ($10 off)

Exclusive: Mophie Powerstation Plus XL 12,000mAh Powerbank with built-in USB-C — $29.99, $10 off (Daily Steals)

We've saved the best for last. The Mophie Powerstation Plus XL is a portable powerbank that's packing massive 12,000mAh of juice. The onboard PD USB-C port can deliver power up to 18W while the USB-A port can recharge a device at 15W. To take full advantage of this exclusive deal, make sure you use the code APMOPHIE at checkout.