While not every major upcoming game will be arriving on Google's Stadia streaming platform, quite a few of them will be — including Marvel's Avengers, a title being developed by Crystal Dynamics (same folks behind the Tomb Raider trilogy) and published by Square Enix. However, you'll have to wait a little longer to try out the game, as it has been delayed by a few months.

Marvel's Avengers was originally slated to be released in May of this year, but a statement by Crystal Dynamics reveals that the publish date is being pushed back to September 4th, 2020:

At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020. [...] When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.

This wasn't the only delay that Square Enix announced — the upcoming Final Fantasy VIII remake has also been pushed from March 3rd to April 10th. However, that title isn't coming to Stadia (or anything besides the PS4).