The Pixelbook Go was announced back in October at Google's big hardware event and went on sale in the US soon after, but we've been made to wait for it here in the UK. Thankfully, as of today, the latest Google laptop is now available to buy this side of the pond.

It starts at £629, which is much cheaper than the previous Pixelbook but arguably still quite expensive considering its form factor and internals. If you want a Core i5 or i7 chip or more than 8GB of RAM, things get rather pricey...

Core M3, 8/64GB — £629

Core i5, 8/128 — £829

Core i5, 16/128GB — £949

Core i7, 16/256, 4K display — £1, 329

Right now, only the Just Black color is available in any of those configurations, with the prettier Just Pink version still getting no precise launch date. US consumers had to wait a while for the most expensive variant with the 4K display to go on sale, but that's available here along with the other models today.

Head to the Google Store if you want to grab one, and it's worth checking out Taylor's review before you make up your mind.