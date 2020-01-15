Google's Call Screening service has allowed you to record screened calls for quite some time, but many people have been asking for a native solution letting them save any phone conversation. It looks like Google is working on introducing this functionality to its Phone app.

XDA Developers peeked at the code of the current Phone app beta version 43.0.289191107 and found that Google has already added a new layout, an icon, and more assets that hint at call recording through the application. Some strings also point to a new in-call button that should allow you to quickly start saving audio.

<string name="incall_label_record">Record</string>

<string name="incall_content_description_record_unchecked">Record</string>

<string name="incall_content_description_record_checked">Recording</string> Record Record Recording

The feature would be a welcome addition to the Phone app, especially since Google doesn't allow third-party call recording apps anymore. We can assume that the functionality won't be activated everywhere around the world, though, as many countries and some US states forbid recording phone conversations.

It might take some time until call recording shows up for anyone using the Phone app, but using the latest version might help you get it faster than others, so be sure to head to the Play Store to sign up for the beta or go to APK Mirror to get the update.