The Pixel Slate is the hot new convertible Chromebook on the block, but if you're looking for something cheaper, you've come to the right place. One of HP's 2-in-1 Chromebooks is just $262.99 from Woot for today only, and the units are refurbished by HP itself (and come with a 90-day warranty).

This specific model (HP 12-f014dx) has a two-core/four-thread Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 2400x1600 12.3-inch IPS touchscreen, and 32GB of eMMC storage. There are two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, one on each side of the screen, along with a headphone/microphone combo jack. The screen is propped up by the keyboard dock, much like the Asus Transformer Pads of yore. While the Chromebook does support stylus input, a pen is not included in the box.

Google says this Chromebook will be supported until June 2026, so you probably don't have to worry about running out of Chrome OS updates before the laptop stops being useful. The sale ends today, or whenever Woot sells out, so grab it from the link below. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, too.