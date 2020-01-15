Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that we are well into the month of January, things are moving pretty slow, but that doesn't mean I don't have at least a few sales to share with everyone today. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, and while there aren't too many standouts today, I'm hoping that things pick up for Friday's post. Until then, here are 28 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Exo WhatsApp Sticker Kpop $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days MY UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps