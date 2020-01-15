Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that we are well into the month of January, things are moving pretty slow, but that doesn't mean I don't have at least a few sales to share with everyone today. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, and while there aren't too many standouts today, I'm hoping that things pick up for Friday's post. Until then, here are 28 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Coordinates Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Permissions Manager Pro (AD Free) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reminder - Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Ticket Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adventurous Box | World of Traps | Full | No Ads $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ball Hit 3d - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit In 3D - Best Relaxing puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GET HER BACK: Adventure & Shooter At It's Best $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Helix Run 3D - Color running ball collector game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- IQ Test - Premium IQ Test $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roll The Ball 3D - Endless running casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Run Paint 3D - Endless running & painting game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Exo WhatsApp Sticker Kpop $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MY UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- GramSpacer For Instagram Line Breaks $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alarm Clock Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Easy Reminder Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freehand Pen Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Power Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera 4K Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Magic in your face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Straylings Oldhaven $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
