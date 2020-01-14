Riot Games (the creators of League of Legends) recently announced three new games for mobile and consoles. I've already covered the announcement for the MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift, and in this article I'll be talking about Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game, a PvP auto-battler where you'll you’ll draft, deploy, and upgrade from a revolving roster of League of Legends champions. Essentially, it's an auto-chess game. This standalone mobile title should mirror the auto-battle mode found in the PC version of LoL, and cross-platform play is expected between PC and mobile.

As you can see in the trailer above, Teamfight Tactics will offer auto-chess gameplay where you'll build an elite squad of League of Legends champions to then send them out to the field to fight on your behalf. Strategic planning remains key, and since this will be a mobile release, it's good to know that we can expect full competitive support and matchmaking that offers cross-platform play with PC players, which means you'll finally be able to face your foes while on the go without missing a beat.

Much like Wild Rift, the official release for Teamfight Tactics will take place sometime in 2020. We don't yet know how the game will be monetized, though the new Play Store listing does state that players will have everything they need to succeed incorporated into the base game.

It would appear that Riot is finally going to take mobile games seriously with the announcement of three new titles that will come to Android in 2020, and while it's clear that Teamfight Tactics is yet another auto-chess game slated for release on the Play Store, I do have to wonder if there are enough players out there to keep all of these games and their clones afloat. I suppose that's why the inclusion of cross-platform play is so important so that people can pick up where they left off on PC, thus giving Riot the edge over many of its competitors. While I'm sure more details will come to light as Teamfight Tactics enters into the beta testing stage. Until then, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.