OrangePixel is a game developer that has been releasing awesome Android games for almost as long as the OS has been around. This is why I'm excited to announce the official arrival of OrangePixel's latest game, Space Grunts 2. It serves as a sequel to the original procedurally-generated roguelike dungeon crawler Space Grunts, but this time around, the turn-based action has been refreshed with a new card-battle mechanic, competently mixing top-down roguelike gameplay with intuitive card-based battles. Best of all, Space Grunts 2 is a premium release, which means you can pick it up today for $3.99.

As you can see in the trailer above, Space Grunts 2 mixes the original title's fast-paced roguelike gameplay with a new card-battling mechanic. This means you'll have to take advantage of the title's new deck-building system by collecting items on the map. Of course, this setup is similar to the original title's loot system, though it does change the flow of the game since there are now many more options to modify your equipment. Much like the original title, all levels are procedurally generated, making for a good bit of replayability, but you can also expect additional randomized events (like comets dropping or spontaneous fires bursting) that should keep things interesting since you'll never know when to expect them.

Since Space Grunts 2 is a premium release, you can pick the title up today for $3.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the game, so what you see is what you get, and what you get is a competent procedurally generated dungeon crawler that's perfect for quick and extended play sessions alike.

As a fan of the original Space Grunts, I'm definitely excited to see the arrival of a sequel that expands on the original with new features like card-based battles and randomized events. I'm also happy to see that the game is a premium release offered at a single price-point. All in all, Space Grunts 2 is the sort of game I wish we would see more of on the Play Store. So if you're interested in picking up a solid top-down roguelike, you can purchase Space Grunts 2 through the Play Store widget linked below.