Micro SD support may be less common these days, but there are still plenty of devices that can utilize them. For the most part, SD cards have gotten quite affordable, but larger storage sizes are still a bit past impulse buy territory. If you act fast, though, you can save a whopping 40% on PNY's U3 Pro range.

As you can see from the screenshots above, PNY's 128Gb and 256GB cards are $18.99 and $32.99, respectively. This is the lowest price we've seen for these two cards, so if you're running out of space on your phone or tablet, now is a good time to expand it. This deal is only here for today, though. So, you'll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of this deal.

PNY's other cards are also on sale, but not to this degree. In fact, the 128GB is cheaper than the 64GB and even the 32GB.