OnePlus has been on something of an epic journey with its stable Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, rolling them out before having to pull them due to a ton of bugs and performance issues. All seems back to normal now, so it's a good time for another Open Beta, the OTAs for which have just been made available.
This is the 4th Android 10 Beta for the devices, and the changelog is identical for both models, see below:
System
- Optimized details for Emergency Rescue
- Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
Phone
- Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls
Reading Mode
- Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart color gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings-Display-Reading Mode-Turn on Reading Mode-Chromatic effect)
The updates include the latest security patch and a few small feature upgrades, although there's nothing groundbreaking to speak of. You can grab the direct downloads below, or hit the source links for more information.
- OnePlus 6 — Download Open Beta 29 (1.76GB)
- OnePlus 6T — Download Open Beta 18 (1.85GB)
Remember, these are beta builds, so download and install them at your own risk. Be sure to backup your stuff beforehand, too.
