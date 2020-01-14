Samsung has turned things around with its Android 10 rollout, updating its latest flagships faster than anyone expected. With the Note10 and S10 series out of the way, Samsung is focusing its attention on the Galaxy S9 from 2018. Today the S9 and S9+ gets a sixth beta build of Android 10 ahead of the imminent stable release.
The G96*XXU7ZTA9 update weighs in at a light 116mb and mostly consists of bug fixes. These fixes include difficulties with entering your pin in Samsung Pay, mobile data issues with certain MVNO carriers, and a bug related to dual sim functionality. The camera app has been updated as well, although at this time it's unclear if new features are included, or if this too is only a bug fix. The January security patch is also included, but that was in the last version already.
The update is currently available to One UI Beta Program members in India, but should roll out to the rest of the world shortly. In my experience testing Android 10 on my S10+, new beta updates don't reliably show themselves in the notifications shade so I recommend checking for it manually in settings. The Android 10 roadmap available on the Samsung Members app slates the S9 and S9+ as receiving a stable Android 10 update this month, so this could well be the final beta before the stable build rolls out.
Source:
- SamMobile
Thanks:
- Moshe E
