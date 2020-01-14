Power banks are a convenient way to fill up your phone, tablet, or even laptop when you're on the move. But what if you need to charge a larger device? You can simply use a power station. These carry big enough batteries to handle much larger appliances, including TVs and fridges. Unfortunately, they're usually costly, but thanks to this deal, you can get Prymax's 300W power station for just $180 on Woot, which is $90 off its traditional price.

The station can charge virtually anything thanks to its numerous ports and outlets: It has two wall-type 110V AC sockets, three DC outlets, a 12V cigarette lighter port, two fast-charging USB-A outlets, as well as a USB-C connector. It also comes with a built-in flashlight and SOS light, which can come handy when camping. The station itself weighs 6.5 lbs, so it's by no means compact, but it's definitely practical.

If you're interested in getting one, do so before it's too late, as the deal is set to expire at the end of the day or until stocks are sold out.