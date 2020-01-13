XDA's Max Weinbach has been on a roll for the last few days, trickling out a nearly continuous stream of details surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 phones. In addition to showing off the very first photos of the Galaxy S20+ 5G in the wild, he's also dropping nitty-gritty details regarding specs and software. Among the most ridiculous numbers revealed so far is the fact that the higher-end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will come in a version with a frankly absurd 16GB of RAM — that's probably more than your laptop.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

In addition to all that RAM — though "just" 12GB will come standard — the S 20 Ultra 5G will also be available in storage configurations ranging from 128 to 512GB, with support for microSD cards for further expansion up to 1TB.

The Ultra version of the phone was rumored to have a souped-up camera compared to the base S20, and Weinbach confirms that it should have a 108MP primary camera, supplemented by a 48MP 10x optical "zoom" camera and a 12MP ultrawide. A mockup of the camera bump layout for the S20 Ultra was also posted. Powering all this is a sizeable 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W quick charge — presumably the same or similar to the existing 45W charging in the Note10+.

According to a whole pile of camera details published by Weinbach to XDA Developers, the non-Ultra S10 will make do with a 12MP primary camera, using a Sony IMX 555 sensor with 1.8μm pixels. A secondary 48MP secondary camera with a Samsung ISOCell S5KGW2 is also present serving an as-yet-unknown role, paired with a Samsung ISOCell S5K2LA of unknown resolution, plus at least one more rear-facing camera. The S20+ will support up to 8K 30FPS video recording, plus 4K 60FPS in a stabilized mode. The front camera will use the same sensor as the Galaxy S10 and Note10, with a "Smart Selfie Angle" system that switches as needed to a wide-angle view. The S20+ will inherit the "zoom-in mic" from the Note 10 series. A new "Single Take Photo" feature that automatically snags photos and video as you wave the phone around will also debut together with a new Pro Video mode.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

Weinbach has also confirmed that there should be (at least) five named versions of the S20, and he says that all three 5G versions of the S20 should have eSIM support, and the other two may as well. Some of the S20's wallpapers were even leaked.

Odds are, at the rate Weinbach is going, we'll know everything about all the S20 models by the end of the week, letting us all sleep through the actual announcement later this February without missing anything.