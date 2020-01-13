There are plenty of wireless headphones on the market today, but with mid-tier options quickly gaining ground on the premium market, you no longer have to blow out your wallet to get a fantastic audio experience. For instance, you can pick up these Hi-res-certified Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth headphones for only $29.99 ($10 off) on Amazon.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are a pair of true wireless Bluetooth headphones that feature oversized 40mm dynamic drivers nestled within foam over-ear cups. Users can expect to get about 60 hours of playback on a single charge, and fast-charging via USB-C can provide up to five hours of power on a five-minute top-off. When not in use, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 fold up to make them easier to carry and store.

These headphones have only been available on Amazon since September, and this is the best discount we've seen on them so far. To take advantage of this deal, follow the link below, add the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 to your cart, and check out, no coupons or codes necessary.