The wireless security camera market has become saturated over the past few years, but a new deal for one of Eufy's products should help it stand out from the crowd. Currently, the eufyCam 2C two camera kit is selling for $190 on Amazon with the use of a free coupon — $50 off its asking price. The add-on cameras are also being discounted by $15 and can be had for just $85.

The eufyCam system includes several features to help keep you safe. These include a built-in spotlight, human detection technology to avoid sending false alarms when animals are spotted, and battery life that lasts up to 180 days. Video is recorded in 1080p, with a 135 degree field of view, and all footage is stored locally on the included HomeBase 2, which can hold up to 3 months' worth of recordings. Additional cameras can easily be paired to HomeBase 2, and up to 16 can be registered on a single network.

The discount for the add-on camera is applied automatically, but in order to get the full discount on the eufyCam 2C two camera system you'll have to clip the coupon on its Amazon page. If you've been waiting for a solid deal on a home security kit, this might be the one to scoop up.