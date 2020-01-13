True wireless earbuds come in all forms and sizes, and these days, they're also available in all price ranges. Aukey's aptly named True Wireless Earbuds are definitely meant for smaller budgets at $50, but the latest deal makes them even more of a steal: Using a coupon on Amazon, you can save $20, bringing the price down to a mere 30 bucks.

Aukey's IPX5 water-resistant Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds have mostly everything you could ask for: Built-in microphones let you take phone calls and talk to Google Assistant, and touch buttons on each allow you to control audio playback without taking your phone out of your pocket. The buds give you three hours of playback time on their own, which can be expanded to a total of nine hours thanks to the charging case. It's just a bummer they come with microUSB for charging, but in sub-$100 accessories, USB-C is still pretty rare these days. All in all, the earbuds should serve fine as a disposable pair for the gym.

To take advantage of the deal, enter this promo code during checkout on Amazon: R4SACBOI. It'll shave off $20 and leave you with the total of $30.