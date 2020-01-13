Welcome to Monday. Much to everyone's chagrin, another work week has begun, and so it's time once again to check out what apps and games are currently on sale on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. 50X Vault Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Secure Note $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. English Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Rox Cleaner Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Your Game Accelerator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Pebble Universe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Braincup $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Bullet Agent - Fighting relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Pixel Blade Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. AG Subway Simulator Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Yonks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Stack Master $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Float It ᴾᴿᴼ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] - Complete Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Video Watermark Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Ashworld $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Angry Neighbor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. BAD 2 BAD: EXTINCTION (PREMIUM) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Age of Civilizations Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Blood Card $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Incredibox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Defend Your Castle $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Tomb Hunter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Arcade Daze XP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days