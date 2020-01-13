Article Contents
Welcome to Monday. Much to everyone's chagrin, another work week has begun, and so it's time once again to check out what apps and games are currently on sale on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- 50X Vault Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Secure Note $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rox Cleaner Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Your Game Accelerator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pebble Universe $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Braincup $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bullet Agent - Fighting relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Blade Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AG Subway Simulator Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Yonks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stack Master $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Float It ᴾᴿᴼ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] - Complete Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Watermark Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ashworld $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Angry Neighbor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BAD 2 BAD: EXTINCTION (PREMIUM) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blood Card $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incredibox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defend Your Castle $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arcade Daze XP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
