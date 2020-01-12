Although Google's Pixels are known for their frequency of software updates, many owners have had difficulty pulling them down in recent months, especially in the case of the latest Pixel 4. Following an especially slow rollout for the big December "feature drop" update, Google promised that January would deliver a "joint" update that might fix things. With that update rolling out a week ago, We're curious to know if it's landed on your Pixel yet.
Once upon a time, monthly Pixel security patches used to take a while to land on devices. That "check for update" button didn't always work. And then it did/didn't/did/didn't. Most recently, it seemed like we were back in a "didn't" cycle, especially in the case of the Pixel 4. Device owners have been having difficulty pulling down updates to Google's latest flagship basically since they launched.
However, things sound like they might be turning around again as of this month. Reports in our own comments section indicate that a large number of people saw the latest update the very day it officially landed — perhaps a return to better times?
With so many of our readers having Pixel devices, let's look at it by the numbers. Pixel owners of currently supported devices (in other words, the 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, and 4 XL, but not the original 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL), have you gotten the January 2020 update yet?
