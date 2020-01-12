Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous couple of weeks or so. Today I have an interesting point-and-click adventure game that's played entirely in split-screen, a racer that's gone through many iterations throughout many ports that has returned to Android as a premium release, and en enjoyable outer-space-themed adventure game that plays out a lot like the classroom classic The Oregon Trail. So without further ado, here are the newest Android games released in the last two weeks.

The White Door

Android Police coverage: The White Door is a stylish point-and-click adventure game from the creators of the Cube Escape series

The White Door comes from Rusty Lake, a well-known dev that has been releasing quality point-and-click adventure games on the Play Store for many years. Typically Rusty Lake's games offer a horror theme, but this time around, you can expect a slightly more accessible tale about a man who has lost his memories and is stuck living in the care of a mental health facility. It will be up to you to help this man restore his memories while also adding some color back to the world black and white world he is currently living in.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

My Pizza Family

My Pizza Family is an educational title for children where they'll learn vocabulary, numbers, and shapes through puzzles scattered throughout this open-world adventure. There's a total of three chapters to explore, and the game is fully voiced, so while the graphics may not be the best, the design of the game is on point if you're looking for an enjoyable educational game for your children.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

60 Parsecs!

60 Parsecs is the sequel to 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, and much like the original, this sequel offers an outer-space-themed adventure that plays a heck of a lot like The Oregon Trail. This means you can expect a dark and comedic sci-fi adventure game set in the Atomic Space Age, so it will be up to you to lead a crew of unskilled astronauts on a journey across the cosmos.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Table Top Racing: World Tour

A few years ago, Playrise Digital made a name for itself by releasing Table Top Racing on mobile platforms while boasting that it was made by a few people that worked on the Wipeout series. At the time, it was a competent mobile racer weighed down by in-app purchases, though a premium version was eventually released on the Play Store. Well, it looks like Playrise Digital is back at it again, with the release of Table Top Racing: World Tour, a mobile port of the Nintendo Switch port that was created from the original mobile version from 2014. So if you're looking to revisit a competent racer with an adorable theme now that it's been polished twice over, Table Top Racing: World Tour is not only a great choice but one of the few premium racers currently available on the Play Store that are worth playing.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Audio Spring

Audio Spring is a cute rhythm game where you'll direct a spring from platform to platform to the beat of the game's soundtrack. This is a title that mainly plays like an endless runner, but the added rhythm mechanic helps to keep the gameplay engaging. On the plus side, Audio Spring is completely free to play, which makes this an alright choice for anyone looking for a fairly monetized rhythm-based platformer that's enjoyable in short bursts.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

GrimmHeroes

GrimmHeroes is an idle game, because we clearly don't have enough of these yet. As you can see, this idle game contains an anime theme, and it will play out as a collectathon turn-based RPG because we clearly don't have enough of these types of games yet either. At the very least, the title appears to still be in testing, which is why it doesn't contain any in-app purchases just yet. So now is probably the best time to check out this title before it's monetized to the hilt, just like every other collection-based idle RPG on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (yet)

Chess Ace

Chess Ace is an early access release that combines the game of chess with card mechanics to create something that's unique and a joy to play. You see, each round will deal out a few cards with chess pieces on them, and in order to capture the clubs displayed on the board, you'll have to pick and choose your cards wisely since the rules of chess still apply to your cards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Action Truck

Action Truck is a re-release of an older mobile game, and you can tell by the dated graphics. The gameplay revolves around the simple task of reaching each stage's goal with your vehicle without dropping your cargo. As you race across many different environments, this cargo can fall out of your car, thanks to bumps and jumps on the road. So, it will be up to you to ensure a steady ride as you make your way to each goal. Oh, and this is not the only Triniti Interactive title to return to the Play Store in the last couple of weeks, so make sure to check out the rest of the dev's catalog if you're looking for a dose of nostalgia.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Perfect Ironing

Perfect Ironing is a casual arcade game that's all about the art of ironing clothes. The goal of the title, much like in the real world, is to flatten your clothes to ensure that there are no wrinkles. Now since this is a game designed to offer a relaxing experience, you can expect to flatten all manner of digital clothing with an assortment of items that can pass as an iron, such as a hot drink.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Tappy Bear

Tappy Bear is a simple timing-based game where you'll tap on the screen to move the bear from left to right, and then back, as you collect fish from a waterfall. Should you miss a fish, it's game over, so make sure you bring quick fingers if you want to make it far in this casual release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Paper.io 3D

Paper.io 3D is an enjoyable game that reminds me of the classic Taito title Qix, but instead of avoiding a CPU-controlled baddie, you'll have to avoid other players as you draw lines to grow the area your particular color covers. I find this to be an enjoyable mechanic, probably because I loved it so much in my youth, though the added stress of playing with real players definitely kicks the experience up a notch. For once, I'm excited to be playing an io game, so congrats to the dev.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Woodturning

For a casual game from VOODOO, Woodturning actually brings something new to the table with its woodworking theme. So while this is a casual game filled with ads (that can be removed through an IAP), I was actually intrigued by the gameplay since I found it slightly refreshing to shape wood by holding my finger on the screen. No doubt, many clones will pop up if this title becomes popular, so might as well get in on the ground floor before woodturning becomes a genre in and of itself.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium Pole

Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium Pole is an idle game all about collecting adorable arctic animals. You'll start out by leveling an iceberg, and then you'll get to collect and watch a wide assortment of animals in a game the devs describe as a relaxing experience. Of course, this is a free-to-play release, so it is also full of in-app purchases, which seems to go against the relaxing atmosphere, but sure does take advantage of the fear of missing out. Now I don't know about any of you, but fear is hardly something I relate to relaxing, but maybe that's just me.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from$0.99 - $79.99

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle is a Crunchyroll Games release and the third mobile title from the studio. Like most branded mobile games, this release offers a shallow attempt at copying successful team-based brawlers like MARVEL Strike Force. User reviews are already pointing to greedy monetization, not to mention expressionless animations that ultimately results in a lackluster title, and it's not even officially available yet, this is just a soft-launch release. I suppose none of this is a surprise since this kind of junk sums up the current state of mobile gaming to a T.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from$0.99 - $79.99

Vengeance

Vengeance is a solid action RPG, and its devs are aiming for a quality monetization scheme that should match with Path of Exile, a notable free-to-play ARPG on PC. This means any IAPs you'll find in the title are for cosmetics, and should never interfere with gameplay or make the game easier. While I'm still not a fan of IAPs that range as high as they do in this release, at the very least, the gameplay is enjoyable while not requiring endless funds from players to stay competitive.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Cluck Night

Cluck Night is an asymmetrical competitive game that stars a character that looks suspiciously like Colonel Sanders, and of course, the red and white striped bucket pictured in the trailer solidifies this assumption. Ignoring the title's apparent copyright infringing design, this game plays like most other free-to-play asymmetrical titles. One player will fill the role of the Colonel as they hunt down the rest of the match's players who will have to avoid the Colonel to survive the round. Now, I had a bit of trouble signing into this title, so if like me, you can't sign in, try to use the guest login. Oh, and don't be discouraged by the untranslated Chinese text in the begging. The rest of the game is translated, though the English that is there can be difficult to read.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run

Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run is the latest auto-runner to arrive on the Play Store, and it is a branded title that ties into the Spies in Disguise movie recently released in theaters. As you would expect, this game is a cash grab squarely aimed at children, which means the gameplay is shallow, and yes, the title is monetized to the hilt. Clearly, there's nothing quite like paying shady corporations to play through shallow advertisements disguised as video games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Upland - A Virtual Property Trading Game

Upland - A Virtual Property Trading Game is just that, a game where you'll buy, sell, and trade virtual properties that are based on real-world addresses. This type of setup allows people to experience what it may be like to buy and sell their way to the top of the real estate world. Primarily you'll collect as many properties as possible to earn income, which can then be used to purchase more properties, and then you'll repeat this setup until you grow tired of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

