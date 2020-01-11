Transact's main business is switching schools to NFC-based ID cards for students and faculty, with several major universities enrolled in the program. While ID cards from Transact-partnered schools can already be added to Apple's Wallet app, Google Pay didn't support them — until now.

"Transact Mobile Credential support for campus IDs in Google Pay creates a seamless experience for students navigating campus by offering secure access to facilities, residence halls, and more, as well as payments for dining, laundry, vending, and retail," the company wrote in an announcement.

Here's the full list of schools that are taking part in the initial rollout, according to Transact:

Arkansas State University

Chowan University

College of Coastal Georgia

Duke University

Georgetown University

Hamilton College

Johns Hopkins University

Marshall University

Mercer University

Roanoke College

St. Edward’s University

South Dakota State University

Temple University

The University of Alabama

University of New Brunswick

While this is great news for students looking to carry around one less physical card, it seems to be up to the schools to test and roll out the functionality. Mercer University says it expects to launch Google Pay support for its "Bear Card" in the second quarter of 2020, while the University of Alabama says it is "currently testing" the feature.