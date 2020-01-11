Transact's main business is switching schools to NFC-based ID cards for students and faculty, with several major universities enrolled in the program. While ID cards from Transact-partnered schools can already be added to Apple's Wallet app, Google Pay didn't support them — until now.
"Transact Mobile Credential support for campus IDs in Google Pay creates a seamless experience for students navigating campus by offering secure access to facilities, residence halls, and more, as well as payments for dining, laundry, vending, and retail," the company wrote in an announcement.
Here's the full list of schools that are taking part in the initial rollout, according to Transact:
- Arkansas State University
- Chowan University
- College of Coastal Georgia
- Duke University
- Georgetown University
- Hamilton College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Marshall University
- Mercer University
- Roanoke College
- St. Edward’s University
- South Dakota State University
- Temple University
- The University of Alabama
- University of New Brunswick
While this is great news for students looking to carry around one less physical card, it seems to be up to the schools to test and roll out the functionality. Mercer University says it expects to launch Google Pay support for its "Bear Card" in the second quarter of 2020, while the University of Alabama says it is "currently testing" the feature.
- Source:
- Transact
- Via:
- 9to5Google
