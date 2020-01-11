AllCast was originally released in 2013 as a way to stream photos, videos, and other content to Chromecasts, Apple TV devices, DLNA clients, and more. Developed by Koushik Dutta (koush), likely best known for his work on ClockworkMod and Vysor, the app just received its first feature update in a while.

The latest update, v2.0.6.6, adds a few new features that have been requested for some time. First, torrents can now be streamed in real time to any device supported by AllCast, including Chromecasts, Fire TV, Xbox consoles, Roku, and some smart TVs. Koush told us that the app is using WebTorrent for this feature, which is a popular client for streaming torrents through browsers and Node.js applications.

The update also adds support for MKV files, which is especially helpful for torrents, but also nice for anyone storing their DVD and Blu-ray rips in the format (like me). If the streaming device can't handle MKV videos, they can be converted on your phone while they are casted.

Finally, AllCast has fixed a few bugs related to Google Photos/Drive support. You can grab both the free and premium versions from the links below.