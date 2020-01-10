In years past, forgetting your wallet meant you had no hope of exchanging money for goods and services—a true crime against capitalism. Today, you've got options as long as you've got a phone in your pocket. The ever-expanding availability of NFC has made it easier than ever before to pay with mobile devices, but Samsung Pay aims to support almost all payment terminals. Neither experience is perfect, though. So, which one should you use?

Google Pay

If you've got an Android phone, you can use Google Pay. However, you need NFC to make mobile payments with the app. There are still some budget phones that lack an NFC chip, but most phones have them. If you can check that box, using Google Pay is easy. You need a secure lock screen on your device, but there are plenty of reasons you should have that regardless of your mobile payment usage. After unlocking, just tap your phone on the payment terminal, and your preferred card will beam over.

The setup process and the app itself are faster and less annoying than Samsung Pay. Plus, Google Pay works with almost any card in the US. Most of the newly added banks these days are smaller local networks and credit unions. It also has support for membership cards, gift cards, and even transit passes in a few places. Some airlines have added plane tickets, too.

The most notable drawback of Google Pay is that it only works at stores that have NFC enabled on the payment terminals. That used to be exceedingly rare, but it's gotten more widespread in the last few years. The good news is that NFC-enabled terminals will usually understand your card without any additional button presses or PIN codes. The low failure rate means mobile payments can actually save you time.

Samsung Pay

To use Samsung Pay, you will, of course, need a Samsung phone. Maybe you already have one, or perhaps you're thinking about buying one and Samsung Pay looks like a good selling point. You might prefer Samsung's option to Google's because it can work on almost any payment kiosk. Samsung's flagship phones use MST technology to push the magnetic stripe data from your card to the terminal. It also supports NFC and can transmit via both standards at the same time.

After adding your card (Samsung Pay supports almost as many cards as Google), you can initiate a payment from the lock screen or home screen with a swipe up gesture. Samsung has an extra security step to make a payment, but it's easier to switch between multiple cards than it is with Google. However, some non-NFC payment terminals behave oddly when you beam over magstripe data with MST. They won't know what kind of card you "swiped," and you'll have to either put in a PIN code or process as credit. One option might work fine, but the other will come up denied, and it's hard to know which is which.

Like Google Pay, Samsung Pay has support for gift and membership cards. Samsung also offers numerous discounts and special deals, but it can end up being a bit spammy. Odds are you won't care about most of the retailers offering discounts in the app, and Samsung even pushes promo notifications sometimes. You can disable the various deal and partner notification channels, but the app itself still has what amount to ads all over the place.

Which should you use?

If you don't already have a Samsung phone, Samsung Pay isn't a good reason to buy one. The proliferation of NFC technology means you'll get plenty of use out of Google Pay, and the app is more enjoyable to use. Even if you do have a Samsung phone, Samsung Pay might not be worth your time. The constant promotional offers are annoying, and MST isn't as important as it once was. It's also more likely to fail than NFC, and at that point it probably won't save time versus using a physical card. If your Samsung phone doesn't have MST, then it's not even close -- Google Pay is the better option.

The app was not found in the store. :-( Go to store Google websearch