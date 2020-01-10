multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Smart home products are becoming the main attractions at CES shows. Last year saw an explosion of Google Assistant-powered devices being revealed, and while CES 2020 wasn't quite as intense in that regard, this was still a big week for Google's virtual helper.

All the product announcements during CES can be overwhelming, so for your reading convenience, we've compiled a big list of all the new products with Google Assistant. There's something for everyone, no matter if you're interested in headphones, home security, or... sink faucets. No, really.

This list only includes devices that have Google Assistant built-in, or connect to Assistant is some way. Audio products that simply use whatever assistant is present on your phone are not included here.

Klipsch

Over-ear headphones

Among the company's CES announcements was a new pair of over-ear active noise canceling headphones, which doesn't have a name yet. What it does have is 30-hour battery life, fast charging over the Type-C port (presumably USB-PD), 40db of active noise cancellation, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. While the company's announcement didn't elaborate on that point, it sounds like the headphone will function like other Assistant-enabled headphones, like the Bose QC35 II and JBL Everest 110GA.

The headphones are expected to go on sale this fall for a hefty $400. If you want to spend even more money, a McLaren-branded edition will cost $550.

Connected Soundbar Bar 54

Klipsch also revealed a line of connected soundbars at CES. The most expensive of the bunch, the Bar 54, will have Wi-Fi and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2. There doesn't appear to be a microphone on the soundbar itself, so it seems likely it will act only as a Cast target, and not as a self-contained Assistant device.

The 5.1.4 unit with a 12-inch wireless subwoofer is expected to cost $1,500 when it launches this fall. That gives you plenty of time to take out a loan.

General Electric

C by GE wall switches and dimmers

General Electric sells a lot of smart home products under its 'C by GE' brand, with some requiring a hub, and some connecting directly to Google Home speakers via Bluetooth. While the wall switches and dimmers that GE announced at CES say they don't require a hub, they don't seem to be tied to Google products either — a press release says they "integrate with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control," suggesting GE's app is required for setup and management.

Either way, the new smart switches and dimmers don't require a neutral wire for power input, so they can be installed in just about every home. However, if your light switches do have a neutral wire, you'll have to use one of the company's existing switches instead. They should be released in "early 2020."

GE Kitchen Hub

Samsung's line of Android-powered smart fridges is already a meme, and now GE has a microwave with Android. The updated Kitchen Hub (the original model came out last year) has a front-facing camera for calls, a bottom-facing camera to take pictures of food on your stove, and a camera inside the oven so you can check on your Hot Pockets.

Since it runs Android, you get the full Google Assistant built-in, so you don't always have to press your food-covered hands on the touchscreen. The new GE Kitchen Hub will be available in late 2020.

Belkin

If you're in the UK, and you need a smart speaker with a built-in wireless charger, be on the lookout for Belkin's Soundform Elite when it hits store shelves next month.

Belkin's press release was short on details, but we do know the Soundform Elite "offers high-fidelity sound" with a maximum volume of 90dB SPL, 10W Qi fast wireless charging, and Google Assistant built-in. As with all Assistant smart speakers, the Soundform Elite doubles as a Cast target, so you can stream music to it from your phone or other device.

However, the price does leave a lot to be desired — Belkin expects to sell it for £279.99. Maybe wait for a sale on that one.

LG

Signature OLED 8K TVs

If you're buying an 8K TV this year, LG's upcoming lineup might be a good option. The company's Signature OLED 8K product line will offer HDMI/USB inputs, support for HEVC/VP9/AV1 video codecs, an upgraded internal processor, and various AI-powered video and audio processing features.

LG says its line will work with both Google Assistant and Alexa (for example, casting a YouTube video from a Google Home speaker), but neither assistant will be built-in — the TV itself will only have LG's own simple voice commands.

Soundbars

LG also revealed a new line of soundbars at CES, though details are incredibly sparse at the moment. Depending on the model you buy, you could have 4K HDMI pass-through, AI-powered room calibration for improved sound, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support, and compatibility with enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

The company says Google Assistant is "built into more models for 2020," but again, we're not sure which exact models. More details will probably be announced leading up to the release date(s).

D-Link

Smart cameras

In a time where cloud-based security systems don't sound like the best idea, D-Link's new cameras sound promising. The two devices, one designed for indoor use (the 'Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera,' DCS-8302LH), and the other for outdoor environments (the 'Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera,' DCS-8526LH), use locally-running algorithms to detect faces, packages, and other objects.

D-Link gives owners three ways to record and view videos from the two cameras. You can pair them with a NAS using ONVIF Profile S (an industry standard for managing IP cams), record to a microSD card up to 256GB, or use D-Link's own cloud storage service. It's nice to have options.

While the press release didn't explicitly mention Google Assistant support, the company's existing smart cameras can be viewed from Assistant, so these probably will be compatible as well. The indoor camera will go on sale in Q2 2020 for $99.99, and the outdoor camera will cost $119.99 when it is released in Q3 2020.

Routers

D-Link is best known for its networking equipment, so it makes sense the company also revealed a few new routers at CES. There are five mesh routers (COVR-1902, DIR-1750, DIR-1950, DAP-1755, and DAP-1955) and a few more compatible with Wi-Fi 6 (DIR-X1560, DIR-X1860, DIR-X2460, DIR-X5460, DAP-X1870, and COVR-X1870). All of them work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Some of the mesh routers support the EasyMesh wireless standard, which means they can work in parallel with other EasyMesh systems — even ones from other manufacturers.

Kohler

Some of the first water sensors compatible with Google Assistant launched at last year's CES, so it makes sense we're seeing more of them this year. Part of Kohler's new smart kitchen/bathroom lineup is the Aquifer Refine, a three-stage water filter with leak detection.

No one's sink cabinet ever looks this clean.

The system is quite expensive, though — expect to pay $600 for the base system, plus $80-100 for additional filters. It will be available this summer.

Hampton

BenjiLock By Hampton Livia/Luca Deadbolt

Hampton announced a new deadbolt lock at CES that uses your fingerprint as a key. You can also remotely control the lock using the Array By Hampton app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. There's also a traditional key hole, in case you misplace your fingers.

Hampton didn't say exactly how much the deadbolt will cost, only mentioning that the Livia and Luca (the latter being a non-connected version) would range from $139 to $229.

Array By Hampton Revive Connected Deadbolt

Hampton's other new deadbolt is designed for renters, as it can be easily installed on the interior side of a door without modifying/replacing the existing deadbolt.

The company says it is "compatible with most standard deadbolt brands, is easy to install and remove to take to a user’s next home, and operates using four AA batteries." You'll be able to buy the Revive Connected Deadbolt this fall, but no pricing was announced.

Array by Hampton Security Cameras

Finally, Hampton showed off a new collection of indoor and outdoor security cameras. The indoor camera has a 130-degree viewing angle and is battery-powered, while the outdoor camera has a 110-degree view with night vision up to 26 feet.

All the cameras work with both Google Assistant and Alexa, and they'll be available this spring.

Samsung

If you're in the market for an 8K TV, Samsung's upcoming line of QLED models will support both Google Assistant and Alexa. It wasn't clear from the announcement if the TV will be controlled by Assistant, or if Assistant is built-in, but it sounds like the former:

Samsung will offer multiple voice assistant options in order to provide consumers a choice by integrating Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant into Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K line. Now users will enjoy easier access to the content they love, with expanded smart home and TV control capabilities.

Other features include a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%, support for playing 8K videos natively using the AV1 streaming codec, and various AI-powered video/audio effects.

Moen

U by Moen Smart Faucet

Moen is also entering the smart faucet market, after it released an Assistant-compatible water valve at CES 2020. The faucet can be controlled using hand waves, a side handle for manual flow and temperature adjustment, a smartphone app, or Google Assistant/Alexa.

Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector

If you're worried about leaks in your home, Moen has a new water detector designed to work with the Flo by Moen valve. You can place the 3.5" sensor in any location in your home, and if the sensor detects the presence of water, freezing temperatures, or high humidity, it will send you an alert.

The sensor can also automatically send a shut-off command to the Flo valve to prevent additional water damage. Handy.

Vizio

Soundbars with built-in music playback capabilities are becoming more common, and Vizio revealed one at CES. The Elevate Soundbar offers Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support, a backlit remote, Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, and HDMI 2.1 inputs. While it doesn't have Google Assistant built-in, it does act as a Chromecast target, so you can tell Assistant on your phone (or smart speaker) to play music on the soundbar.

Along with all of Vizio's 2020 soundbars, the Elevate also automatically detects when you plug in an assistant device over a 3.5mm connection (like an Echo Dot), and the volume of the current audio content will lower while the assistant replies to you.

JBL

JBL Live 300TWS

Lots of wireless earbuds were shown off at CES this year, but not all of them have native Google Assistant support. The JBL Live 300TWS costs $150 and includes an IPX5 water resistance rating, dual microphones, and over 20 hours of playtime.

It will be available in several colors later this spring.

JBL Club

If you're more interested in over-ear headphones, JBL has a new 'Club' series just for you. All models integrate with Google Assistant (or Alexa), can be managed with the My JBL app, use metal hinges for durability, and include touch controls.

Depending on the exact model you get, the headphones might have a bass boost button, up to 55 hours of battery life, and active noise cancellation. Prices range from $150 for the baseline Club 700BT to $350 for the Club One.

JBL Bar 9.1

This is JBL's first soundbar with Dolby Atmos support, and has a built-in Chromecast for easy music streaming. Both ends of the bar are actually battery-powered rear speakers, so you can have physical surround sound when you want it, and the condensed package of a soundbar when you don't.

The JBL Bar 9.1 will be available later this spring for $1,000. Let's hope it doesn't get endlessly delayed like JBL's last smart soundbar.

Harman Kardon

Citation 200

Samsung-owned Harman Kardon expanded its wireless speaker lineup at CES with a few new models, some with a built-in Google Assistant, and some only with Chromecast built-in. The portable Citation 200 is particularly interesting, with an eight-hour battery life, touch controls, full Google Assistant, and an IPX4 rating.

The Citation 300 is expected to cost just under $300 in the United States, and £280 in the UK. No release date is known.

Citation Multibeam 700

If you're looking for something bigger, the Multibeam 700 soundbar has seven drivers, a full-color LCD screen, Google Assistant, compatibility with both Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, and a total power of 210W.

You'll be able to get this bad boy for $700 in the US, and £450 in the UK. There's also an external sub-woofer (the Sub S) for an even better home theater experience, if you have another $400/£380 to spend.

Citation Oasis

The Oasis is intended to be a general-purpose bedroom speaker, with a built-in alarm clock, a wireless charging pad, and Google Assistant. You can also stream music to it over Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth.

You like Jazz?

No release date is known, but the speaker will cost $199.95 in the United States and £180 in the UK. It looks like a nice little speaker.

ADT

ADT introduced its first home security cameras at CES, the Blue by ADT lineup. There are three models: the Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera, and Doorbell Camera. All cost $199 each, and offer cloud-based facial recognition, push notifications for events, custom detection zones, two-way talk with noise cancellation, and 24 hours of free cloud storage (with 60-day plans starting at $2.99 per camera, or $12.99/mo for unlimited cameras).

All three cameras are available for pre-order here, and are expected to begin shipping before the end of January. While Google Assistant support is coming at some point in the future, the cameras already work with Alexa and IFTTT.

Kwikset

Another option for a smart door lock is the Halo Touch from Kwikset. It can store up to 100 fingerprints, connects over Wi-Fi (so no hub is required), and works with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Pricing for the lock wasn't revealed, and the home page just says the product is "coming soon."