multi-page article Page 1 Page 2 Page 3

Now that this year's CES event has wrapped up and we've seen everything from the OnePlus Concept One phone, to new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches, and a ton more, we've taken some time to pull together all the products that debuted with Amazon Alexa support. This year, there were significantly more Alexa-enabled gadgets than what we saw at CES 2018 and CES 2019 — great news for anyone who wants to dip their toes into the Amazon-connected ecosystem. We have more than 50 different products to check out, so let's dive right in.

Abode

Abode's Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera is a smart home camera that's built to withstand the elements inside and outside of your home. It features facial recognition so that you know when someone you recognize (or perhaps someone you don't) is at your door. Even better, the Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera comes with Alexa Video support, so you can view live footage right on your Echo Show.

ADT

ADT's new Blue line of Wi-Fi security cameras feature 1080p recording with night vision, 2-way talk capabilities, and a free app that will let you view footage and control the cameras. There are three different models for outdoor use, indoor environments, and even for your doorbell. They will have Alexa and IFTTT support right out of the box, so you can interact with these ADT cameras with just your voice.

Aipower

Any car on the road can receive an Alexa-powered upgrade, as long as they have the right accessory. The Spark Smart Car Charger by Aipower plugs into a standard cigarette lighter outlet. It includes two USB-A charging ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Alexa voice controls. Aipower also announced the Korona smart sensor night light and two smart bedside lamps that all have Alexa integration.

Amazon

Being the proprietor of Alexa, it's no surprise that Amazon had some new Alexa updates to show off at CES 2020. The company announced two new initiatives: first was Fire TV Edition for Auto, a project that allows auto manufacturers to directly integrate Fire TV into car infotainment systems. It would feature a touchscreen UI, hands-free Alexa controls, and offline content playback. Second was Fire TV Edition for Operators, a similar project that will let TV and telecommunication companies bake Fire TV directly into their products.

Array by Hampton

Array by Hampton announced a new line of Wi-Fi-connected indoor and outdoor security cameras this year. Both cameras are wire-free, meaning users can place them just about anywhere around their homes. The indoor version features a 130-degree viewing angle and is powered by a rechargeable battery, while the outdoor version has a 110-degree view and can be paired up with a solar panel for continuous charging throughout the day. Both cameras can be controlled via the Array app or with Alexa voice commands.

ARRIS

The SURFboard mAX is a mesh Wi-Fi system that operates on the latest tri-band Wi-Fi 6 standards. Two of these devices paired together promise to deliver 6.6Gbps internet to a 5,500 sq. ft home. With direct Alexa integration, owners will be able to do things like activate or deactivate Wi-Fi access or schedule access times for specific devices with simple voice commands.

Asus

The new ZenWiFi Voice by Asus is a dual-band AC1300 wireless router system with an integrated microphone and speaker. It operates on the company's proprietary AiMesh system, so it can run as a single router or be connected with additional AiMesh routers to extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout a home or business. With Alexa support, owners can use voice commands to stream music, receive answers to queries, get weather updates, and more.

August

The newest Wi-Fi smart door lock from August is a smaller take on its Smart Lock Pro. Now just the size of a standard doorknob, homeowners can remotely lock or unlock their door, set rules for leaving and arriving at their house, and users can even tap into Alexa to create custom voice-activated routines.

BenjiLock By Hampton

BenjiLock By Hampton introduced a series of Wi-Fi connected smart home locks at CES 2020. The Livia Deadbolt is resistant to picks, bumps, and drilling. It can be operated by an onboard keypad or fingerprint sensor. Then there's the Array Revive Deadbolt, an inconspicuous renter-friendly smart lock that installs over most existing deadbolts and provides features like remote access, notification alerts, and more.

Bowers & Wilkins

Audio product manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins actually didn't have any new Alexa-enabled products to show off at CES 2020, but that's because its existing lineup will be learning some new tricks. Sometime in Q1 of 2020, all Bowers & Wilkins Formation Suite speakers will be gaining Alexa Skills support via an OTA update. That means owners will soon be able to browse songs, create playlists, and more with simple voice commands.

C by GE

C by GE has a new line of hubless smart wall switches and dimmers that can tap into Alexa to control the lights in your home. The collection includes a three-wire switch, as well as wire-free (i.e. battery-powered) switches, dimmers, and motion sensors that can be placed anywhere around your home, all without having to consult an electrician.

Cedar Electronic

Cedar Electronic, maker of connected automotive products like dash cams and CB radios, announced its next dash-mounted system called the Cobra SC (Smart Cam) Series. Although there will be four cameras in the lineup, the premium SC 400 is the only one with Alexa voice input. It also has a 3" OLED touchscreen, 4K recording capabilities, and more.

Chipolo One

The Chipolo One is a simple device akin to a Tile Bluetooth tracker. Once attached to an item you want to track — like your keys or a wallet — the device will send a notification to your phone and emit a loud 120dB ring if you leave that item behind. They come in a variety of colors, have a 2-year battery life, and you can even talk to Alexa to help you find whatever item the One is tethered to.

Citizen

Photo by Engadget

After partnering up with Amazon to build a fancy Alexa-enabled smart clock late last year, the timepiece company used the CES showroom floor to showcase its new alarm clock and smart speaker. Both devices feature a front-mounted analog clock complete with a Citizen logo and plenty of speaker space for audio output. On top rests the usual controls one would find on an Amazon Echo, along with a classic blue light that lets users know Alexa is inside.

Coway

One of Coway's air purifiers picked up some new skills at CES 2020. The company announced that it is implementing Amazon Dash Replenishment with Alexa directly into the Airmega AP-1512HHS. That means owners will be able to tell Alexa when to order new air filters, and they will be shipped to the front door, no tapping or clicking necessary. This feature will be coming to more Coway products in 2020.

D-Link

D-Link has two new security cameras: the Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and the indoor/outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera. Both models shoot in 1080p and feature two-way audio, plus they are ONVIF compliant and offer expanded storage. To keep you and your family safe, the cameras use offline AI to detect if a glass window is broken and can even identify when an intruder has entered the home. In addition to cameras, D-Link has a new series of Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers that can also be controlled with Alexa voice commands.

Dahua USA

Smart home company Dahua USA has a new collection of security camera products dubbed the LincX2PRO Line. The series consists of a video doorbell (DHI-DB11), mini camera (IPC-C26EN), and floodlight camera (IPC-L26N). They can all be operated using Dahua’s DMSS app, as well as Alexa voice commands.