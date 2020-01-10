CES 2020 gave the networking device market a solid head start for the rest of the year. We not only saw a more capable Wi-Fi standard come into being but also mainstream brands jumping in with a pile of new routers and mesh systems. Besides an expanded security camera lineup, D-Link’s CES announcement includes a long list of routers and range extenders that integrate the EasyMesh and Wi-Fi 6 standard.

D-Link unwrapped close to a dozen products, but only two of them—the DIR-1750 and DIR-1950—re currently up for grabs, although only in Canada. While they belong to a lineup that doesn’t support Wi-Fi 6, the two quad-antenna routers can handle theoretical speeds of up to 1900Mbps using both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. They are WPA3-certified and pack four gigabit-enabled ports. Other routers in the lineup include the COVR-1902 (two-pack) mesh system that earned D-Link the 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award. We also have a pair of mesh Wi-Fi range extenders—the DAP-1755 and DAP-1955— that can easily integrate with your existing setup.

Coming to the Wi-Fi 6-enabled models, the company has one mesh system and four standalone routers that cater to different price brackets. At the highest-end, we have the DIR-X5460, supporting 5400Mbps of top speed over two bands using a triple-core processor and four high-gain antennae. It is followed by the DIR-X2460, DIR-X1860, and the DIR-X1560, all of which can go over a gigabit of speed. The two-piece COVR-X1870 mesh system is designed to cover an area of 6,000 sq. ft while giving you access to four gigabit LAN ports.

It’s interesting to note that the entire D-Link range of routers announced at CES will support Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh. The standard allows you to pick any EasyMesh-enabled router, irrespective of the brand, and create your mesh system or integrate into an existing one. Besides that, all routers also get a plethora of smart features, including compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and the D-Link Wi-Fi app for remote controls.

Here are all the pricing and availability details of D-Link’s CES 2020 lineup of routers: