Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is here, finally, and so it's time to check out the latest Play Store sales. Clearly, things have slowed down a bit now that we are almost midway through January, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few noteworthy sales to share today. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 23 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Partiture Live - Learn to Read Sheet Music Easy $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- TerraTime Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Editor Pro $16.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror - Award Winning Zombie Game $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- BlackSánRed Circle | Xperia™ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- MIUI 11 CARBON - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiX UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- XPERIA - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
