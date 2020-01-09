Rusty Lake is a developer best known for its Cube Escape and Rusty Lake series of point-and-click adventure games, though often, these titles offer a dark theme, which may not appeal to everyone. This is precisely why The White Door has drawn my attention. Much like its predecessors, it too is a point-and-click adventure game, but this time around the story and graphics are the primary focus, which makes this a game that's a little easier to pick up and play thanks to its streamlined split-screen gameplay that revolves around the title's mysterious narrative.

The official release trailer for The White Door should provide a good idea of what to expect from the game. Essentially, you'll fill the role of an individual suffering from severe memory loss. As if this wasn't enough of a problem, you've recently woken up inside of a mental health facility, and so will have to adhere to a strict routine in order to recall your memories and ultimately add some color back to the world.

Interestingly, The White Door is not a horror game, despite a setup that follows the genre's tropes to a T. In actuality, the game offers something of a wholesome experience, once complete, though a few dark themes will pop up from time to time. Really, the only downside I can think of is that the game's puzzles are on the easier side, though the developer has stated this was a conscious choice in order to create a game with a deeper narrative that flows well. It's also worth pointing out that the game uses a unique split-screen mechanic, so it ultimately brings something new to the table, which is refreshing, to say the least.

The White Door is indeed a premium release, which means you can pick it up today for $3.49, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. What you see is what you get, though it is worth keeping in mind that this is a short game easily completed in one sitting.

All in all, I'm pleased with my experience with The White Door, so if you're looking for a solid point-and-click adventure game that contains an interesting story and striking art while offering a unique gameplay mechanic, this may indeed be the game for you. Sure, the title is on the shorter side, but I'd say the price is just right for what you get. So if this sounds good, then you can grab the game through the Play Store widget linked below.