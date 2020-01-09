Arlo cameras are amongst the most popular ones thanks to their reliability. Unfortunately, they're not cheap, but with this deal, you'll be able to get a two-camera kit for $427 on Amazon, which is 15% less than the MSRP.

The Pro 3's camera module has a 2K resolution and comes with an integrated spotlight, IR night vision, and two-way audio. The built-in 4,800mAh battery lets you place it virtually anywhere, including outdoors. Unlike the previous generation, the Pro 3 doesn't come with free storage, and you'll now have to pay $3 or $10 per month to save your footage on the cloud. Thankfully, you also have the ability to save data locally on a USB device.

Check out our full review to learn more about the Arlo Pro 3. When you're ready to buy, you can use the link below to buy the kit. It comes with two cameras and includes the home station to connect the cameras to your router.