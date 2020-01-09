According to a report by Vice's Motherboard, Ring has fired a handful of its employees over the last four years for "improperly" accessing customer's recorded videos. This news follows a string of negative press for the Amazon-owned company, including a string of hacks, the revelation that some location and video data was being publicly shared through Ring's Neighbors app, and (justified) accusations that Ring lacked in "basic security features" to protect customer privacy and data.

The news comes courtesy of a letter which Ring sent to US senators, a copy of which was obtained by Motherboard, likely sent in response to their inquiry late last year following the start of the company's ongoing privacy kerfuffle. An excerpt of the letter assembled from Motherboard's coverage is just below:

"We are aware of incidents discussed below where employees violated our policies. Over the last four years, Ring has received four complaints or inquiries regarding a team member's access to Ring video data... In each instance, once Ring was made aware of the alleged conduct, Ring promptly investigated the incident, and after determining that the individual violated company policy, terminated the individual."

Beyond simply firing those that abused their position to access customers' videos, Ring has also allegedly reduced the number of people that even have access to that data, with a grand total of three employees now capable of doing so. The one exception to this is a Ukraine-based research team that has access to publicly available videos, as well as videos that company employees, contractors, and friends/family provide with consent.

Ring has recently pledged to do its part to increase user security, switching to enabling two-factor authentication by default for all newly created accounts (still insecure SMS-based, in the meantime, with existing accounts not forced to migrate) and it plans on rolling out an app update with better and more granular security and privacy controls.