Now that January has been officially underway for a week, it's time once again to check out the latest monthly update for PUBG Mobile. Patch 0.16.5 brings with it some notable additions, including the start of Royale Pass Season 11 (starting tomorrow 1/10), but you can also expect to find a new Domination game mode, a new Arena map, as well as a new vehicle. It's also worth noting that those that update between January 9th and the 15th will receive 20 Silver, 2,000 BP, and 1 Blue Glider Trail.
Now that patch 0.16.5 is here, I'm sure people are eager to start the latest Royale Pass Season, just keep in mind that the season doesn't actually start until tomorrow. Once it begins, players can expect to play through new missions to earn unique rewards, such as futuristic outfits. Besides the upcoming start of a new season, today's update brings a new TDM Arena map called Town that contains an assortment of terrain. A new Arena mode called Domination is also included, and it splits players into two teams of four in a bid to see who can capture two out of three bases. It's also worth noting that the arena training map Warehouse is making a return, and firearms have been rebalanced for the entirety of the Arena mode. Oh, and there's a new vehicle in the Classic mode if you're interested in driving around in a Light Snowmobile. Of course, if you'd like to read the full Play Store changelog for the 0.16.5 patch, I've pasted it below.
1. Royale Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow
More new missions and new rewards
High-quality futuristic outfits to wow everyone!
2. New Arena Map - Town
An expansive map with a large terrain variety
New immersive experience
3. New mode - Domination
Exciting backstreet firefights
Blow enemies away with super weapons!
4. Training map returns - Warehouse
Select any weapon and practice anytime
5. Firearm Balancing
Groza bullet damage in Arena has been lowered to 45
So there you have it. The release of the 0.16.5 patch for PUBG Mobile not only signals tomorrow's start of Royale Pass Season 11, it includes fresh content like a new map and mode for the Arena. Of course, it's also nice to see a new vehicle make its way to the Classic Mode as well as the return of the training map Warehouse. So if you're eager to see what's new in anticipation of the launch of the latest season, now's the time to jump in, especially since you'll earn a few rewards for updating your game before the 15th.
PUBG MOBILE UNVEILS THE NEW ARENA DOMINATION MAP “TOWN” AND ROYALE PASS SEASON 11 WITH MASSIVE UPDATE
Expansive 0.16.5 update introduces new Domination game mode, new Arena map, new vehicle, Royale Pass Season 11 and more to the blockbuster mobile game
LOS ANGELES – Jan. 8, 2020 – The 0.16.5 content update arrives in PUBG MOBILE introducing the new Domination mode with the new Arena map “Town”, the all-new Royale Pass Season 11 themed with “Operation Tomorrow” and more upgrades, available for free on the App Store and Google Play beginning Thursday, Jan. 9.
Players now can enter the new Arena map “Town” with the new Domination mode, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win. One random base will be activated soon after the match begins, and the next base will be activated after the first base is captured by either team. The team who captures 2 bases first from the total 3 bases wins. Super Weapon Crates are available for players to blow enemies away with super weapons and enjoy the exciting backstreet firefights.
In response to players' requests for firearm training, the original version of the Warehouse map has been restored and converted into the Arena Training map, where players can pick up and practice all weapons from the ground anytime instead of using their loadout.
In addition to the new gameplay mode and new maps, players can also unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” themed update with more new missions and rewards, as well as high quality futuristic outfits as the Royale Pass Season 11 begins.
More 0.16.5 content update details for PUBG MOBILE include:
- Light Snowmobile – In Classic Mode, players can now enjoy the new vehicle exclusively in Vikendi map, which is the perfect ride for two. It is faster and moves more efficiently than the original Snowmobile but is also more easily damaged
- Firearm Balancing - Groza’s single-shot damage lowered from 48 to 45 in Team Arena
- Season Recap – After the new season starts, the Season Recap page will arrive soon for players to view their statistics and highlights from the previous season
- Royale Pass Improvements – New multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more offer new rewards. Mission guides and display have also been improved
- Additional updates in security features, download status buttons etc.
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
