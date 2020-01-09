If you're in the market for an affordable smartwatch that doesn't disappoint when it comes to features or style, the Fossil Sport is now available for $99 from either Best Buy or directly from Fossil. It's an excellent time to pick up one of Fossil's older smartwatches, as the company just released an update for Gen 4 products that brings the Gen 5's previously exclusive battery management features and Wear OS H (based on Android Pie) to the previous generation.

As far as features go, the watch's sleek frame packs both GPS and NFC for mobile payments and workout tracking. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 3100 processor, the latest smartwatch silicon offered by Qualcomm, brings improvements to battery life and overall performance. In our review, we were impressed by the product's 2-day battery life and lightweight aluminum frame. However, even though this watch comes with many of the latest Wear OS bells and whistles, we found the lack of an internal speaker for calls or Assistant interactions to be somewhat disappointing.

To pick one of these watches up for only $99, its lowest price yet, follow the link below to your retailer of choice. The discount applies to both the 41mm and 43mm versions in any of the numerous colors offered by Fossil.