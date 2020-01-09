Just like any year, this year's CES has focused quite a bit on television sets. And just like any (recent) year, this year brings us a whole slew of new Android TV products. To make it easier to sift through them, we've compiled this article combining all the announcements from the show, sorted alphabetically by manufacturer.

Epson

Epson surprised us all when it unveiled a mini laser projector with Android TV and Netflix support out of the box — the latter is dearly missing from many competing products. The EF-100 reaches a brightness of 2,000 lumens, but its image tops out at a resolution of 1280x800 pixels. Portability is also slightly limited, as it doesn't have a built-in battery. It'll be available for $1,000 starting this month.

Hisense

Hisense introduced a few TVs during CES, but let's start with the most outstanding of the bunch: The $5,999 L5 Laser TV. The name is a little misleading as it's a short-throw laser projector running Android TV. It's capable of outputting a 4K 100-inch image while an easy-to-install screen helps refract ambient light. The built-in 30W speakers are supposedly so good you might not need an extra sound system. Check out our coverage for further information.

H9G and H8G

Other Android TVs announced by Hisense include the H9G Quantum with local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Built-in microphones make using Google Assistant a hands-free experience. The 55-inch model will cost $700, and a 65-inch version will go for $1,000.

The H8G Quantum is a cheaper version of the same TV, omitting the microphones and reaching a brightness of 700 nits only. The remote has a microphone though, so you can still use the Assistant. The sets will be available in March. You'll pay $400 for the 50-inch, $500 for the 55-inch, $700 for the 65-inch, and $1,400 for the 75-inch version.

H65G and H55G

If you don't fancy local dimming and Quantum Dot technology, Hisense also offers a 4K H65G model. It starts at $270 for a 43-inch set and tops out at $1,500 for an 85-inch version, but it will only arrive in the US in Q3.

The company has also added an HD-only model to its lineup. The H55G series consists of a $140 32-inch model and a $230 43-inch set. They'll be available in the third quarter, as well.

InFocus

Like many other TV manufacturers, InFocus apparently took note of the anti-bezel trend in the smartphone industry and applied that principle straight to its lineup of CES TVs. The US TV market rookie touts that its "frameless" sets will provide you with an experience that's "dripping off the screen," and while I don't think this phrase is particularly catchy, bezels are indeed almost non-existent on these TVs.

The sets also bring all the current standards to your living room: Their 4K LCDs are HDR compatible, and the dual-band Wi-Fi should make buffering a rare occurrence. The TVs will come in four sizes (43", 50", 55", and 65") and will be in stores across the US and Canada in March 2020. They're produced in North America, which is rare these days.

Konka

You may not have heard about Konka, but the Chinese company has been around for more than thirty years already. It used the CES to announce its entry to the North American market with a trio of Android TVs. They'll be available in spring 2020.

The Q7 Series, 55-inch model.

The Q7 Series is arguably the company's flagship, sporting a QLED display with Quantum Dot technology that enables a wide color gamut. The 4K TV will come in four sizes ranging from 50 to 75 inches, starting at $800 and going up to $2,000.

The Konka U5 in the 55-inch variant.

Then there's the U5 Series featuring a 4K LED screen and some enhancements that improve blacks and the dynamic range, as the display relies on regular backlight. Just like the Q7, this TV comes with an included voice control remote and has four HDMI 2.0 inputs capable of HDCP 2.2. The series will be sold in five sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, starting at $400 and topping out at $1,500.

The 40-inch H3 model.

Konka also wants to seize the small-TV market, which is what it aims at with the Full-HD H3 Series. The TVs will be available in a 32-inch version for $200 and a 40-inch variant for $300. The voice control remote is also included here, and thanks to their barley-existing bezels, the TVs should be considerably smaller than 32-inch/40-inch sets of old. You'll get three HDMI inputs supporting CEC and ARC.

The company also has an X11 OLED TV series with a built-in soundbar in the making, but it's not clear whether or not it will run Android TV.

Sony

Sony's 2020 TV lineup is huge, so it likely has sets appealing to almost anyone. Almost all of its TVs run Android, which makes it even easier to pick one if the OS is an important factor for you. Sony throws in smart speaker compatibility, so you can control your TV with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The high-end ZH8 and XH95 models additionally have built-in microphones that allow you to use them hands-free without relying on external peripherals. All sets also sport a custom image mode that lets you tune the display to your liking "while faithfully preserving the creator's intent." Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support are present on the TVs, too.

Sony will announce pricing and availability in spring 2020.

ZH8 8K Full Array LED TV

The high-end ZH8 is definitely Sony's CES flagship. The LED TV comes in 75 and 85-inch variants and is capable of outputting (and upscaling to) 8K images thanks to its X1 processor, while 4K is available in 120fps. The tweeters have been moved to the frame, which should lead to better sound. With ambient optimization, the TV automatically adjusts brightness and sound depending on the environment. When it's dark, the back-lit remote makes it easier to switch channels.

A8 and A9 4K OLED TVs

The A8 4K OLED TV has the same X1 processor we've seen in the ZH8 and comes in 65 and 55-inch versions. It promises to improve image quality thanks to software tricks such as object-based HDR remasters and a pixel contrast booster. The TV also has ambient optimization and two built-in subwoofers. Apart from those, the smaller A9 basically features the same hardware. It's only available with a 48-inch screen and has a central aluminum stand.

XH90 and XH95 Full Array LED TVs

The XH90 and XH95 are pretty similar products and only differ in some details. The XH95 has some advanced audio features such as a bi-amp system that controls the speakers and tweeters separately and a "flush surface" design that minimizes bezels. The XH90 doesn't have those goodies, but it will instead be made compatible with 4K 120fps via a future software update.

Both TVs feature local backlight dimming and HDR. They come with displays ranging from 55 to 85 inches in size, and there's an additional 49-inch XH90 model that has fewer features than the others.

XH85, XH81, XH80 4K HDR TVs

Sony XH80.

The XH8x series must do without fancy backlight dimming or OLEDs, so we're likely looking at entry-level sets here. All of them support still 4K HDR thanks to the X1 processor.

Sony XH81 and XH85.

The XH85 will be available in 49 and 43-inch versions, while the XH81 will come in models ranging from 43 to 65 inches in diagonal. The XH80 starts at 43 inches, too, but goes all the way up to 85 inches.

There's also an entry-level X70 4K model without HDR that doesn't have Android TV, with sizes ranging from 43 to 65 inches.

TCL

TCL is known for its affordable but great TVs, so let's hope the same is true for the three new sets it announced at CES. All of them feature the latest version of Android TV, Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and far-field voice control.

The sets will first be available in Europe and Australia in Q2 and come to other regions later. Prices haven't been announced yet.

TCL QLED TV 8K X915

The most quirky thing found in the X915 is certainly the retractable camera that pops out when prompted, letting you video-call your loved ones on the big screen. Other than that, the TV is able to upscale regular content to 8K. Local dimming improves contrast, an IMAX Enhanced certification is supposed to ensure cinema-like image quality, and an Onkyo-powered integrated soundbar should deliver an "extraordinary listening experience." The X915 will be available in both 75- and 65-inch versions.

TCL QLED TV C815 & C715

The C815 and C715 are regular 4K models and thus don't have all the bells and whistles seen on the X915, but they're still great sets. They omit the retractable camera and local dimming, and the integrated Onkyo soundbar is missing from the C715.

Left: C715. Right: C815.

The C815 will have 75-, 65-, and 55-inch screen options while the C715 will come in 65-, 55- and 50-inch models.

TiVo

TiVo wants to take NVIDIA head on as it has announced a dongle equipped with Android TV. The TiVo Stream 4K plugs right into the back of your existing TV and lets you stream content from any provider you could ask for. It even includes a selection of free shows and movies from TiVo+. You can control it via a TiVo-branded remote featuring a built-in microphone. The TiVo Stream 4K will launch in April 2020 and will cost $49 for a limited time — after that, it'll go for $69. Read more about the dongle in our previous coverage.