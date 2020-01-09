D-Link’s venture into the connected home space has so far been focused on security cameras, while other categories have taken a back seat. That may not change anytime soon as the company today announced two new additions to its Wi-Fi-enabled camera lineup just days before CES 2020 is set to kick off. The camera pair supports some AI-based security features that work without cloud video processing.

Levering edge-based AI, both cameras can recognize human faces and detect the sound of glass breaking using offline video processing. This, according to D-Link, helps send out alerts faster and with more accuracy. If you have privacy concerns about storing your camera feed on an off-site server, the company offers you the option to pop in a microSD card of up to 256GB or use ONVIF Profile S for connecting your NAS unit. You can also still pick one of the free and paid cloud storage tiers from D-Link.

Both 1080p cameras support two-way audio, and besides working over Wi-Fi, they can also take in an ethernet cable for a more stable connection. The two cameras are managed through the mydlink app that has integrations for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The outdoor model (DCS-8526LH) has a couple of additional security measures, such as a spotlight and siren that can be set to trigger when motion is detected. The indoor model’s (DCS-8302LH) design, on the other hand, allows for a full 360-degree pan that is controlled using the companion app. Though D-Link will showcase these two cams at CES next week, they will not be available until later this year. The outdoor camera will ship sometime in Q3 2020 for $119.99, while the indoor model may come out a bit early in the second quarter for $99.99.