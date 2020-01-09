Smart locks add a level of convenience, as they let you leave your keys behind and grant access to guests remotely. Unfortunately, many of them are bulky, and often use a Bluetooth connection, which could require a separate hub. With the announcement of the Wi-Fi Smart Lock, August wants to address these issues, with a more compact device that connects directly to the Internet.

The new Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the size of a standard doorknob, which allows it to be easily concealed for maximum discretion. Compared to the Smart Lock Pro, the new device is 45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer. Most importantly, it now comes with built-in Wi-Fi capability, which allows it to connect directly to the Internet without the need to use an additional bridge.

In terms of features, the August Wi-Fi smart lock will let you remotely lock or unlock the door, and check its status to confirm if it's properly locked. In your everyday life, you won't even have to bother with that, as the device can automatically lock the door when you leave, and even unlock it for you when you're back home. You can also grant access to guests thanks to virtual keys, which is particularly useful if you'd like to let people in when you're not home, and you'll also be able to see who’s coming and going thanks to the app's activity feed.

August locks integrate with an impressive number of third-parties, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Thanks to IFFT support, you'll also get to create customized routines and connect your lock with a countless number of smart devices. The locks are even designed to integrate with Airbnb and Homeaway, which facilitates access to guests if you're renting your abode.

In terms of installation, the smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door, allowing you to keep your original keys. This is also reassuring, as you'll still be able to use your traditional keys to get in.

The lock will be available in matte black and silver, but the manufacturer hasn't yet confirmed its release date and price.