If your 2020 resolution is to spend less time cleaning, it's time for you to get a robot vacuum; and you're in luck, as the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 is on sale at just $153 on Amazon, which is $117 less than usual.

Eufy is Anker's sub-brand for home appliances, and its products are known for being reliable and relatively affordable. The RoboVac 30 comes with built-in sensors to detect obstacles and avoid falls. Its built-in battery can last up to 100 minutes, and the vacuum can automatically recharge itself before resuming work if it needs more power.

Thanks to its slim design and high suction strength, the robot will clean your floors, even under your furniture. It can also climb over carpets without assistance and suck the dust and dirt out of them. The device ships with two boundary strips, which allow you to restrict the device to a pre-set cleaning area, preventing it from entering specific rooms.

This is the lowest price the RoboVac 30 has been on Amazon, and, if you're interested in getting one, I'd recommend getting yours quickly before the deal ends.