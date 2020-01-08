Scosche seems to know what it's doing when it comes to making wirelessly-charging phone mounts that don't get in the way of your vehicle's climate control vents. In fact, at this very CES, the company extended the MagicMount's utility with new air freshener cartridges that integrate right into the base. Today, though, we come to a little something different: a suction-mounted telescoping arm.
We're talking about the all-new and ever-so-gracefully-named Extendo, whch can be planted to your dashboard, windshield, or other surfaces — Scosche suggests this arm can even be used in your kitchen.
Models will vary on arm lengths and angle ranges, but you might expect to gain anywhere from 5" to 8.5" of clearance and 220° of adjustment. Ultimately, you should be able to cut down on your reach to the dashboard or Formica whether you're the driver, passenger, or chef du jour. Heck, you can even mount your phone next to your shower head for maximum entertainment while you're (Android Police does not endorse this use case).
In any case, the Extendo will come with universal, MagicMount, and wireless charging models starting this spring and going through to summer. Expect to pay anywhere from $25 to $70 depending on which of the nine variants you're looking for.
Press Release
