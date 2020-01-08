Signify, the maker of popular smart lighting under the Philips Hue brand, has unveiled some of its latest products and software features at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and it mostly pertains to your garden rather than inside your home. Now fewer than eight new outdoor lights have been introduced, as well as some new features for the sync box and app.
If you're not happy with the mood in your garden, Hue thinks it can solve that with one (or several) of these new light options. Appear ($139.99) creates upward or downward beams, Daylo produces a ring of light, Nyro is for subtle downward effects, Attract is a classy glass arc lamp, and Resonate does sharp up or down triangles. Take a look at the following video for a visual explanation of what each one does.
There are also three new low-voltage bulbs: the Lily XL spotlight ($149,99 for the base kit), Impress wall light, and an updated Econic (also $149,99 for the base kit). Those with USD prices above will be coming to North America from March 2020, but most of the range will be available in Europe from this month. New power supply options will also be going on sale, including a 100W lead for $69.99. Check Signify's site for full availability information.
The nifty Sync Box that launched in September last year and allows you to hook up your TV or gaming consoles to your living room for a perfectly synced ambient lighting experience is getting a couple of new features. You'll now be able to turn it on or off with your voice via the Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri, as well as ask for different settings or to switch devices. You can also configure it to respond to your existing remote so it'll come on when you turn on your TV or switch input automatically.
Lastly, the Philips Hue Android app has received an update that improves the Zones feature. You can now configure entire Zones to work with accessories such as dimmers and buttons, rather than just individual lights or whole rooms, giving you more granular control of your setup. Battery level indicators for accessories also came with the update.
