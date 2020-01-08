Hello, and welcome to the first installment of our midweek deals roundup for 2020. Now that the holiday season is behind us and the barrage of pre-Christmas sales has subsided, we're turning our attention to the latest batch of discounts that have popped up around the internet. This week, we found some great sales on the Fitbit Charge 3, wireless earbuds, charging accessories, and security cameras.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800: $72.99 ($14 off)

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 — $72.99, $14 off (Amazon)

The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 is an external battery packing a massive 26800mAh of power that can be dispersed via three USB-A ports. It features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology that will recharge compatible phones up to 85% faster than what normal speeds can achieve. Non-Quick-Charge-compatible devices will also be able to take advantage of universal full-speed charging at up to 3 amps per port.

Fitbit Charge 3: $99.95 ($40.04 off usual price)

Fitbit Charge 3 — $99.95, $40.04 off usual price (Amazon)

The Fitbit Charge 3 can provide all kinds of insights into your personal health via 24/7 heart rate metrics, activity tracking, and sleep monitoring. You can even automatically view your nightly sleep cycles to understand how rested you are each day. To keep up with your active lifestyle, the Charge 3 can last up to 7 days on a single charge, and it's waterproof up to 50 meters.

Yi 1080p Indoor Security Camera: $17.99 ($5 off)

Yi 1080p Indoor Security Camera — $17.99, $5 off (Amazon)

The Yi 1080p Indoor Security Camera features 24/7 full HD recording via a 112 wide-angle lens. Two-way audio permits users to both hear what's happening in their house and respond to any events or intrusions. Enhanced infrared night vision ensures the Yi Indoor Security Cam can capture footage even in the dead of night. To redeem this full offer, make sure you use the promo code 2020NEWY at checkout.

RAVPower 61W GaN Charger: $23.54 ($12.45 off)

RAVPower 61W GaN Charger — $23.54, $12.45 off (Amazon)

The RAVPower 61W GaN Charger is a compact wall adaptor that's packing a huge 61W of power. That means you can fast-charge a compatible phone via Power Delivery or even top off some laptops, like a Chromebook or 13" MacBook Pro. To redeem this deal, make sure you click the on-page coupon before placing the RAVPower 61W GaN Charger into your cart.

Yi Nightscape Dash Cam: $59.99 ($10 off)

Yi Nightscape Dash Cam — $59.99, $10 off (Best Buy)

The Yi Nightscape Dash Cam is a sleek camera that features 1080p HD recording via a 140º viewing angle. An integrated 2.4" LCD display allows users to adjust controls directly on the device, while built-in sensors activate emergency video file backup if and when an accident is detected. Although the Yi Nightscape Dash Cam is shown on Best Buy's website as having a list price of $79.99, it's actually been hovering around the $69.99 mark for quite a while.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 410: $79.99 ($30 off usual prices)

Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 — $79.99, $30 off usual prices (Amazon)

The Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 are a pair of Bluetooth earbuds attached by a rubber neck wire. Even with active noise cancellation up to 20db, users will be able to get about 8 hours of battery life on a single charge or 10 hours of use without noice cancellation enabled. When we reviewed these in 2018, we especially enjoyed their comfortable fit and integrated magnets that automatically tether the earbuds together and disconnects them from a connected phone when not in use.

Sony WH-1000XM3: $239.99 ($16 off)

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $239.99, $16 off (Rakuten)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are a set of over the ear noise cancelling headphones that can adjust the level of cancellation based on the ambient noises in your environment. They feature touch controls and Alexa integration so that you can switch tracks, change volume, and more with just a tap or a command. The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can achieve up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, while their ergonomic design makes them comfortable to wear and easy to store when not in use. Make sure you use the promo code ALT15 at checkout to redeem the full discount.