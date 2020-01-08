Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear that things are finally getting back to normal now that the holidays are over and everyone is back at work, and so today's sale roundup is on the lighter side. Luckily I still have a few notable apps and games to share today, which I've highlighted in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games