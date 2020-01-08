Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear that things are finally getting back to normal now that the holidays are over and everyone is back at work, and so today's sale roundup is on the lighter side. Luckily I still have a few notable apps and games to share today, which I've highlighted in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Super Shortcuts ᴾᴿᴼ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dual Browser ̶2̶0̶$̶ $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- AppLock & Gallery Vault - ABC AppLocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Complex Number Calculator & Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mislead $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline Ball $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stories: Westward Bound $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iOS Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Incognito Browser Pro - Browse Anonymously $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Drama $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Find Puzzles,Word search puzzles with quotes $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rotate To Shape $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.45; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thinking With Magnets 1 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- BlackSánPink Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baked - Dark Android Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments