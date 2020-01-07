TiVo first made a name for itself in the late 90's when the company introduced a revolutionary digital video recording device that automatically saved TV shows for viewing later. Since then, TiVo has steadily dipped its toes into various products and services, like live TV via TiVo Online, TiVo Cast for streaming videos, and more. This decade, TiVo is branching out with a Sling-connected content streaming device powered by Android TV.

The TiVo Stream 4K is an HDMI-equipped dongle similar to a Chromecast that plugs into the back of any compatible television. It is operated by a TiVo-branded remote that includes standard TV controls, a built-in microphone, and quick access to Google Assistant and Netflix. As a result, users will be able to tap Assistant to pull up movies and TV shows with simple voice commands.

Although Sling is the main launch partner for the Stream 4K, this is an Android TV device. That means users can access content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many more — all aggregated into one easy-to-browse interface that's intended to make surfing the various platforms feel as easy as flipping through channels. Every Stream 4K also comes with free shows and movies via TiVo+.

The TiVo Stream 4K with TiVo remote will be available for purchase in April 2020, and it will cost only $49 at launch. After that, the price will go up to $69, so if you are interested in this device, you'll want to pick it up as soon as it's available.