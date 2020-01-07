If you've been looking for a Bluetooth speaker to use in the great outdoors, JBL's line of waterproof Charge speakers is an excellent choice. The Charge 4 is now available for just $94.99 from Amazon-owned Woot, a savings of $55 from the current Amazon price.

The JBL Charge 4 offers an IPX7 waterproof rugged design, up to 20 hours of playtime from its rechargable 7,500mAh battery, and support for pairing with other JBL speakers (using the JBL Connect+ app). You can listen to music over Bluetooth or a wired 3.5mm connection, and the speaker charges over USB Type-C.

You can grab the speaker from the link below. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, and the sale ends today (or whenever Woot sells out).