Sony officially introduced the compact 6.1-inch Xperia 5 at IFA in September last year, so it's no surprise that the first leaks of a possible successor or sister model start showing up now. CAD renders of some Xperia 5 Plus have been published on Slashleaks. The device looks almost identical to its smaller sibling but comes with a bigger screen and a headphone jack.

Just like any recent Sony phone, the Xperia 5 Plus looks considerably boxy with just slightly rounded corners. Its glass back and display both make do without curved edges, which is refreshing compared with many other manufacturers. The camera bump consists of three not further specified lenses and a Time-of-Flight sensor. Besides a volume rocker and a shutter button, the right side of the phone features a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader, while you can find a USB-C port on the bottom and a headphone jack on the top. On the front, the unobstructed 6.6-inch OLED screen is flanked by stereo speakers and an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone is supposed to measure roughly 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm or 9.3mm when you include the camera bump on the rear. There's no mention of the internal hardware, but we sure hope Sony will upgrade from the regular Xperia 5's Snapdragon 855, which would be appropriate for a 2020 handset.

The leak doesn't mention when Sony might release the Xperia 5 Plus. It's unlikely we'll see an official unveiling during CES. Judging from history, the company might launch the phone during MWC in Barcelona next month.