Just a few days ago, a product listing for the then-unannounced Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch with Google's Wear OS showed up on Amazon. The watch has now officially been revealed at CES, and it's more or less a Fossil Gen 5 in a different casing — which is certainly a good thing.

The Falster 2 was one of the last watches released with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, making it an incredibly tough sell for $275 in 2018. The new Falster 3 keeps the same 42mm minimalist design, but upgrades the internal hardware with the newer Wear 3100 CPU. Like the Fossil Gen 5, it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, which should make it faster than most other Wear OS watches on the market today.

Skagen, being part of Fossil Group, is also benefiting from the work Fossil has done to add custom features to Wear OS. The Falster 3 can receive calls from both iOS and Android devices using its built-in speaker, something which was previously exclusive to the Fossil Gen 5. The custom battery modes from the Gen 5 are also present.

The Falster 3 costs $295, and is available starting today in select markets.