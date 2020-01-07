CES has already brought us a slew of new headphones and earbuds, but it doesn't sound like the wave of audio tech is over anytime soon. Sennheiser has joined in and introduced two new pairs of Bluetooth headphones during the show, the HD 350BT and the active-noise cancelling HD 450BT.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT.

Apart from the HD 450BT's noise-cancelling capabilities, the two models are mostly the same: They're both available in matte black and white with small differences in their accent colors, making them look sleek and understated — just like their predecessors. You can also fold the headphones for improved portability. On one side, there are buttons for playback and call control, as well as quick access to voice assistants.

The Sennheiser HD 350BT.

The headphones come with Bluetooth 5 supporting AAC and aptX low latency and offer up to 30 hours of playback. You can fully recharge them in about two hours using their USB-C port. Sennheiser's Smart Control app lets you install firmware updates, customize EQ settings, and use a preset podcast mode that boosts speech frequencies.

The HD 350BT has just one glaring omission compared to its pricier sibling — it doesn't come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio enjoyment, which could tide you over when the battery runs out while you're out and about. That's a bummer.

While the HD 350BT will be available from mid-January for $130, you'll have to wait just a little longer for the HD 450BT, which you can buy for $220 from mid-February. The latter also has a case included in the box.