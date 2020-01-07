Last year at CES 2019, Scosche announced the MagicMount Charge3, a car mount that hooks into your car's air vent to keep a phone locked steadily in place. Unlike similar products, the MagicMount was designed so neither the mount or the phone would obstruct airflow from the vents, plus it supported wireless charging for your phone. This may sound like the holy grail of car mounts, but this year Scosche added the one thing that was obviously missing: an air freshener.

The new Freshe mounts will feature a slot for an air freshener cartridge positioned next to the air vent. You'll be able to get your choice of scent and keep your phone out of the way, all without interfering with air flow. Scosche will be launching 6 models with assorted phone mounting styles (e.g. magnetic and universal clamps) and some with wireless charging.

The cartridges are replaceable and will be available in a variety of scents, including the always popular "new car scent." However, the design appears to be unique to Scosche, and as you might have guessed, a subscription service called Fresche Club will also be available if you would like to receive regular shipments. A full list of scents and pricing aren't available yet.

The un-powered MagicMount Fresche will be available March 2020 with a starting price of $19.99. If you can wait a little longer, models with Qi wireless charging are expected to launch June 2020 and start at $54.95.