One of the advantages of everything moving to USB Type-C is that you can use many of the same accessories with all your devices. However, it's still pretty common to run into a PC with no Type-C ports at all, which is where SanDisk's new USB drive comes in.

At CES 2020, SanDisk revealed the 'Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C,' which has a USB Type-C connector on one end and a Type-A port on the other. The idea is that you'll be able to transfer files across PCs, Android devices, the iPad Pro, and anything else with one of those two connectors. It can also fit on a keychain, for that extra level of convenience.

These types of flash drives are nothing new — SanDisk makes dual drives already — but this model has a smaller all-metal design and comes in capacities up to 1TB. That might make it a great option for transferring large videos and photos, as long as it's fast enough. The only specification listed right now is a sequential read speed of "up to 150MB/s."

You can pre-order the flash drive from Western Digital's online store, in capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Prices range from $11 for 32GB to $249 for 1TB.