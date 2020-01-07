Reddit has slowly been ramping up enforcement of its branding over the past few years, causing third-party apps to rename themselves. The latest Reddit client to be affected is the much-loved Reddit Is Fun, which has now changed its name to 'rif is fun for reddit.'

The developer announced the name change on the app's subreddit, explaining it was due to "trademark licensing changes." RIF was already being used as an abbreviation for the app, making the new full name 'reddit is fun is fun for reddit.' More like Repetition Is Fun, am I right? *cricket noises*

It's still the same clean Reddit app as always, so if you want to try it out, check out the links below. There's also an ad-free version for $2.99 if you wish to support development.