Bluetooth speakers might not seem like the most exciting product category, but it turns out there's still room for a little innovation. At CES 2020, POW Audio announced two new speakers that fold up for increased portability: the Una Biz and Una Ultra.

The Una Biz is designed to be used indoors (or just away from water), with Bluetooth 5.0 support, a protective travel bag, up to 12 hours of playtime, and a USB Type-C charging port. There's also a built-in microphone, so you can talk to your phone's virtual assistant through it. It has a height of 4.4 inches, a width of 2.5 inches, and a depth of 1 inch collapsed/4.1 inches expanded.

The Una Biz collapsed (bottom) and expanded (top)

There's also an upgraded model, the Una Ulta. It's larger, with a height of 12.5 inches, a width of 12.2 inches, and a depth of 4.1 inches collapsed/7.5 inches expanded. There's also an extra USB Type-A port, so the speaker can charge your other devices, and up to 20 hours of playtime.

The Una Ultra in expanded mode

However, you'll be paying a pretty penny for both speakers — the Biz will cost $149.99, while the Ultra will be $299.99. No release date has been revealed, but POW Audio's Twitter or Facebook will keep you in the loop if you're interested.