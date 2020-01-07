The Android One-equipped Motorola One Vision unfortunately never made it to the US, but owners in South America, Europe, India, and other markets can look forward to an update bringing Android 10 to the phone. It's currently rolling out to first people in Brazil, though it probably won't take long until it reaches more locations.
The release arrives following only two months of beta tests that started in November last year. The QSA30.62-24 update includes the January 2020 security patches and all the goodies Android 10 brings in tow: A system-wide dark theme, more granular location permissions, an improved share menu, a new optional gesture navigation, and much more.
The update is currently only rolling out in Brazil, but if you'd like to try your luck, you can head to your phone's settings System -> System update entry and check if the new OS version is already available to you. It might take a while until it reaches everyone, though.
- Source:
- Lenovo,
- @pinguinsmoveis
- Via:
- PiunikaWeb
Comments