Moshi aims to produce premium, long-lasting accessories for mobile devices, and most of the time, the company succeeds — many of its products we've reviewed over the years have proved to be well worth their money. During CES 2020, the manufacturer has made clear that it believes in the quality of its electronics by introducing a free 10-year global warranty.

The warranty will be active upon product registration with the company. It will also be extended to any device that has been registered within the last ten years retroactively. The warranty will cover Moshi's complete lineup, including accessories that tend to break easily, like batteries, adapters, and cables. Regarding batteries, the company notes that "maximum capacity will naturally degrade over time," so you likely won't be able to get a replacement due to a battery's age. Moshi says that "accidents, abuse, misuse, or improper care" and "cosmetic damages due to normal wear and tear of the product" are also not covered.

With the 10-year warranty, Moshi wants to take a stance against cheap and fast products that don't last long and end up further impacting the environment. Its warranty is supposed to be a guarantor that the company focuses on building long-lasting, durable electronics, so you hopefully won't have to go through the process of returning your accessory in the first place.

Head to the source link to register your devices and for more information on the program.